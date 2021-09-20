ATTLEBORO — A Cumberland man was charged with drunken driving following a two-car crash in North Attleboro over the weekend that resulted in serious injuries and a fire.
Jeremy M. Held, 30, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to drunken driving in an accident causing serious injuries and driving to endanger.
The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Route 1 and Draper Avenue.
A police officer used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire in one of the cars, which ended up on a traffic island, according to the report.
Held and a passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.
The driver of the other car was not reported injured.
The occupants were out of both vehicles when police arrived, according to the report.
Held’s case was continued to November for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.