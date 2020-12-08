NORTH ATTLEBORO — Once, you went there to get your car registered. Soon, if a local convenience store gets the OK, you’ll be visiting the site to get your car washed.
The parent company of Cumberland Farms is seeking permission from the town’s zoning board of appeals to tear down the building that formerly housed a local branch of the Registry of Motor Vehicles and erect a car wash in its place.
The 2,696-square-foot, dual-bay car wash, which would include vacuums, would be directly behind the Cumberland Farms, expanded in 2018, at 577 Kelley Blvd.
The board’s approval is needed to permit an exception to some town zoning rules on setbacks and open space requirements.
The building, which also served as a site for the Bi-County Collaborative, which provides special education services to several area school districts, has been vacant for some time. The applicants note the site at 41 Plain St. is already non-conforming and the proposed car wash would actually increase the total amount of open space on the site, although less than modern zoning rules would require.
The new use would still need approval from the planning board, as well, according to documents on file with the zoning board.
The formerly busy registry branch was closed in the summer of 2009 as part of a restructuring plan to deal with a statewide budget crunch that saw 11 RMV offices shut down around the state.
State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, was outraged by the decision to close the branch at the time.
“It’s absolutely insane,” she said. “They are closing the registry in a place like North Attleboro, where there is no public transportation to Brockton or Taunton, which are the closest places with registry branches.”
She blamed the closing on the former administration of Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.
Registry offices in Lowell, Cambridgeside Galleria, New Bedford, Springfield, Southbridge, Framingham, Falmouth, Eastham, Beverly and Chinatown in Boston were also closed under the plan.
As a compromise later that year, the RMV opened a so-called express branch in the basement of the former Attleboro post office on Park Street, next to City Hall. The building also houses a branch of the Bristol County Registry of Deeds.
A virtual meeting of the board is scheduled to begin Dec 15 at 6:30 p.m. The Cumberland Farms application is one of three requests on its agenda. Instructions on participating in the online meeting are posted on the town’s website at nattleboro.com/zoning-board-of-appeals.
