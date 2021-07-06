NORTH ATTLEBORO — Detective Daniel Arrighi has locked up scores of criminals in his 35-year career.
But he is most recognized as one of the stern-faced plainclothes police officers walking former New England Patriot star Arron Hernandez out of his home, under arrest for murder.
It was one of the state’s most high-profile murder cases, a football star shooting a friend, semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, before ultimately hanging himself in prison.
But Arrighi, 58, who was the primary local detective on the case, has locked up his last criminal. His last official day was Monday.
“It’s time,” Arrighi said. “I loved the job. I’m going to miss it, but it’s time.”
Since he was a kid growing up in Seekonk, Arrighi always wanted to be a police officer. His interest was sparked by Officer Gary Jones, who used to talk to Arrighi while on patrol in his neighborhood. Jones retired as a captain several years ago and the two still stay in touch.
After graduating from high school, Arrighi went to Bristol Community College, became a licensed EMT and worked as a call firefighter in Seekonk before taking the Civil Service test to become a cop.
In 1986, Arrighi was hired by then Police Chief John Coyle, whose spit-polish-and-shine regimen and devotion to duty Arrighi quickly adopted.
“I owe my career to him,” he said.
Early in his career, Arrighi received a present from the chief after he stopped a man who wound up in North Attleboro after carjacking a vehicle from two elderly women as they left a church in Boston.
Coyle, a devout Catholic, took Arrighi to a sporting goods store in Cumberland afterwards. Knowing he aspired to be a state trooper, Coyle bought him a Rhode Island State Police sweatshirt.
The chief was among the Arrighi’s mentors on the department. The others included detectives Sgt. Brian Coyle and lieutenants Michael Gould Sr. and Detective Lt. David Dawes, all of whom are now retired.
As a rookie patrol officer, Arrighi said he was taught the ropes by lieutenants David Neal and Frank Pfefferle.
“I got taught by the best,” Arrighi said. “You are only as good as your mentors.”
Gould, who appointed Arrighi in 1999 after he became chief, said Arrighi was devoted to the job and was a loyal employee.
“He was a workaholic. He was a bloodhound. He did not stop until he got his suspect,” Gould said.
Dawes, who supervised Arrighi when he was chief of the detective unit, said he never had to worry about him getting the job done.
“To be a good detective you have to be a workaholic. It’s 24-7. He was relentless in following leads or whatever information he had. In the end, he always wound up getting his man,” Dawes said.
One of those leads, Dawes said, led to the arrest of a member of the Outlaws motorcycle gang on East Street on weapons charges. Police obtained a search warrant and seized a Thompson submachine gun.
The suspect “had more firepower than we had,” Dawes recalled.
For his diligence in arresting drunken drivers, Arrighi received awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
He also had scores of narcotics arrests and worked undercover investigations with another mentor, Trooper Paul Baker, now a lieutenant in command of the state police unit at the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
As a detective, he has worked on every homicide in town, including a double fatal stabbing in 2019 on Birch Street and the 2006 killing of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed with a sword in his Johnson Street home.
Arrighi has also locked up child molesters and rapists, including a North Attleboro Middle School guidance counselor in 2014 who was having sex with a 14-year-old student. The man is serving a 10-year prison sentence.
And Arrighi earned a reputation for obtaining confessions from suspects, which makes it easier for prosecutors get a conviction.
“In sexual assault cases, you want to get a confession because that will spare the victim the trauma of having to testify and relive the ordeal,” Arrighi said.
One of those who has seen Arrighi questioning a suspect is Police Chief Richard McQuade, who served in the detective unit both alongside Arrighi and as commander of the unit. He said Arrighi’s career was “remarkable.”
“He spent more than half his career in the detective unit. His ability to communicate with and interview people is second to none. Detective Arrighi is truly one of a kind,” McQuade said.
But the job is more than just locking people up.
In 2017 he received an award from the National Fraternal Order of Police for saving the life of a 13-year-old girl who was trying to commit suicide at the Emerald Square mall.
As two officers held on to him, Arrighi risked his own life by climbing over a railing and standing on a narrow third-floor ledge to talk the distraught girl out of hurting herself.
Although much of the public aspect of his job was making arrests, Arrighi said helping victims of crimes get justice or helping people through hard times is most rewarding.
He remembers going to Boston with state police detective Eric Benson to speak to the mother of Odin Lloyd after his bullet-riddled body was found in the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
“I’ll never forget. She had a football pin with her son’s picture on it and she said ‘Eric, Danny, please find who killed my son,’” Arrighi said.
After he finished testifying for 3½ hours at Hernandez’s trial, Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, as well as her daughter and Shaneah Jenkins, Lloyd’s girlfriend, hugged Arrighi outside the courtroom.
“I got choked up,” he recalled.
The senseless murder shocked the sports world and the $40 million NFL star’s involvement surprised even seasoned investigators.
After police traced the car keys found in Lloyd’s pocket to Hernandez, Arrighi and Benson went to the football star’s Westwood Estates mansion.
“No one came to the door” Arrighi said “We looked in and a TV was knocked over. We went around back. We couldn’t rouse anyone. We honestly thought something might have happened to him.
“Unbeknownst to us, he was watching us the whole time on his home security system. We were going back to the car when he opened the door.
“We started to ask him a few questions. He was polite at first. We asked him about Odin Lloyd and it was like he flipped a switch. He said ‘I’m contacting my lawyer.’”
Hernandez then slammed the door.
He later went to the police station where Arrighi sat outside the doorway of an interview room and chatted with him.
“He shut the lights off, laid on the floor and put his feet up on a chair. He plugged his phone in and we had small talk. Talked about sports. We couldn’t ask him any questions because he asked for his lawyer,” Arrighi said.
The scene of Arrighi and Benson walking Hernandez out of his Westwood Estates home with his white shirt over his arms is featured on numerous national cable news specials about the murder.
But that’s all in the past.
For now, Arrighi said he will spend time with his family. He and wife Lori have two grown children, daughter Brianna and son Benjamin.
Arrighi said he plans on taking it easy and traveling with his wife.
“Thirty-five years and four months is enough. I got to do a lot of good things, a lot of cases. I can hold my head up high,” Arrighi said.
