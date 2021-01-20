NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school department is “ahead of the curve” in getting computers into the hands of all the town’s students.
Gideon Gaudette, director of technology for the town’s public schools, told the recent virtual school committee session that “anyone who requested a device has received one” as the schools pursue a hybrid learning model.
With more than 4,000 students, Gaudette said, nearly all in grades 3 through 12 had laptops -- either from the school department or their own -- when the school year began. Coming back from winter break, “we had to back fill” for students in kindergarten through second grade.
The computers being deployed are being prepared 16 at a time, he said, to speed up distribution.
In addition, the schools have ordered 400 desktop computers for teachers to use in handling hybrid learning. Those are being installed now, he said.
Costs for leasing or purchasing the devices have been paid by a combination of town and state funds and grants.
School board member Sarah Stone, who has two students in local schools, told Gaudette her children have had no problems connecting with their teachers for remote learning.
The virtual meeting took place last Monday.
