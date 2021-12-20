NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town has begun distributing its supply of free, state-supplied COVID-19 test kits.
According to the notice posted on the town website, www.nattleboro.com, kits will be will be distributed in the town hall lobby from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Information regarding further distribution dates will be posted on the website, the town announced.
The website includes a link to an application form for individuals at https://www.nattleboro.com/covidtestkit, which includes instructions on using the tests. Individuals without internet access can pick up printed applications at town hall, according to the town's health department.
Kits have been distributed to the schools, housing authority and a limited number to the council on aging to target those households with financial difficulties. The remainder of the COVID test kits will be distributed to those North Attleboro residents having financial hardship through the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.