NORTH ATTLEBORO — The newly reconstituted fire department dive team retrieved a sailboat from Falls Pond Sunday afternoon after it capsized in high winds and its mast got stuck on the bottom of the water body.
The team responded about 12:30 p.m., its first call since being certified. The initial call was for an overturned sailboat and a boater in distress, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
When the team arrived, they discovered the boater had made it to shore and was not injured or in distress.
However, the mast of the overturned boat was stuck at the bottom of the pond. Dive team members were able to free the mast and right the vessel, Coleman said.
The dive team was recently reorganized and has been training and planning for incidents like the one Sunday. It was just practicing water rescues at Whitings Pond last week.
