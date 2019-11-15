NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man who allegedly attacked his friends with a knife, killing two, during a birthday celebration in August has been been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Daniel G. Randall, 19, of 25 Birch St., North Attleboro, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem, according to court records made public Friday.
Randall is accused of fatally stabbing Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Joshua Lemken, 21, before attacking and seriously injuring 21-year-old Erik Lundstedt, all of North Attleboro, on Aug. 29.
Lemken was also known as Joshua Walter.
The murders occurred at Randall’s home while the friends were celebrating Hanrahan’s 21st birthday, according to authorities.
Randall told police he acted in self-defense and claimed he was jumped over marijuana he had in his pocket.
He is being held without bail and pleaded innocent after his arrest.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court, where murder cases and other serious felonies are tried.
No date for arraignment in Superior Court was immediately scheduled.
