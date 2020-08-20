NORTH ATTLEBORO — Downtown merchants are joining forces to promote the state’s tax-free weekend at the end of the month.
The 2020 sales tax holiday will take place Aug. 29 and 30. It’s “especially important” this year as many businesses around the state have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said this month.
Baker made the two-day break from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax a permanent annual fixture as part of a law signed in 2018.
It had been held most, but not all, years since 2004.
This year in North Attleboro, there will be events throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 29. Events will include a fashion show, artist painting live, music playing in the gazebo on the town common in front of town hall, sidewalk sales, vehicles from epicmoviecars.com, and other attractions.
Nearly a dozen local stores and restaurants have announced promotions and sales for the day.
One of downtown’s newest businesses, The Laughing Shield Comic Shop on Bank Street, will have costumed comic characters and Ghostbusters and Iron Man cars from epicmoviecars.com.
Facemasks and social distancing will be required at the events.
More details are available at nadowntown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.