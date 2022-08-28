NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s fire department will no longer be bound by Civil Service hiring rules, the town council has decided.
In a unanimous decision, councilors voted Monday night to drop the system of hiring and promoting by competitive exam, which it adopted 85 years ago as outdated.
Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors last month that the move was being prompted by contract negotiations and an agreement with the firefighters union. Councilors sent the measure to their finance subcommittee for review at the time.
Monday, Councilor John Simmons told the board that the system has become ‘cumbersome, slow” and that “we are being limited in whom we can hire.” Dropping the system, he said, would expand that pool of potential hires “and allow us to hire the best of the best.”
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman agreed. “I think there is a better way to do this,” he told the councilors Monday. The town, he said, has had to pass up qualified candidates for his department who were interested in filling local slots because of their places on the Civil Service list.
Having the town follow its own hiring rules will allow it to administer its own test, instead of waiting for the state, and hire from other departments while still maintaining some of the advantages of Civil Service, such as veterans preference.
The move will not affect any department members currently covered by Civil Service rules and members of the firefighters union agreed with the measure, Borg said.
Boston, the MBTA Transit Police and 144 Massachusetts cities and towns are covered by Civil Service. About three dozen communities have opted out of the system, including fire departments in Seekonk, Mansfield, Foxboro and Plainville. The North Attleboro Police Department also dropped out of the system several years ago.
Critics of the system in the state say Civil Service exams hurt hiring and advancement of qualified minority candidates and that Civil Service exam results could not predict success in public safety positions, particularly for supervisors.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews