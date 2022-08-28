No Attleboro Fire Station
North Attleboro Fire Department headquarters on Elm Street.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s fire department will no longer be bound by Civil Service hiring rules, the town council has decided.

In a unanimous decision, councilors voted Monday night to drop the system of hiring and promoting by competitive exam, which it adopted 85 years ago as outdated.

