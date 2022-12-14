north attleboro town hall building

North Attleboro Town Hall

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The annual town election won’t be until spring, but candidates who want to get a jump on the political season can start next month.

The election commission this week released the schedule for 2023 voting. Up for election are all nine town council seats for two-year terms, two three-year terms on the school committee, two three-year terms on the park commission and single three-year terms on the board of public works and the electric commission.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.