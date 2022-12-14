NORTH ATTLEBORO — The annual town election won’t be until spring, but candidates who want to get a jump on the political season can start next month.
The election commission this week released the schedule for 2023 voting. Up for election are all nine town council seats for two-year terms, two three-year terms on the school committee, two three-year terms on the park commission and single three-year terms on the board of public works and the electric commission.
The election will be Tuesday, April 4, with polls open at the high school from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nomination papers will be available at town hall on Jan. 4. Feb. 10 is the final day to take out papers and the deadline to return them for signatures to be certified is Feb. 14.The election office will be open until 5 p.m. that day.
Candidates need the signatures of 25 registered voters to get on the ballot. March 2 is the deadline for a candidate to withdraw or for someone to file an objection to a nomination for town office.
The position of names on the ballot will be determined by a drawing at a meeting of the election commissioners on a date to be announced.
Feb. 28 will be the deadline to submit referendum questions for the town ballot.
The deadline to register to vote in the April town election is March 25. The election office will be open that day, a Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon on April 3, the day before the election.
Along with those of all nine town councilors, the terms expiring next year include:
- School committee members Sarah Stone and John Costello who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna who had resigned.
- Park commissioners John Ruppert and Thomas Difirore.
- Public works board member Donald Cerrone.
- Electric commission member Dale Langille.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.