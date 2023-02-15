NORTH ATTLEBORO — The April 4 annual town election will feature 13 candidates running for the nine-seat town council and six residents vying for two spots on the school committee.
The deadline was Tuesday to return nomination papers.
Aiming for re-election to two-year council terms are incumbents Mark Gould, Justin Pare, Andrea Slobogan, John Simmons, Andy Shanahan and Darius Gregory.
Daniel Donovan also returned papers for a full term on the council he was appointed to in August to fill the seat of JoAnn Cathcart, who resigned.
Also running for council are school board member John Costello, Blake Buchanan, Rachel Cady-Welch, Charles Dobre-Badobre, Aiden Prescott and Patricia St. Pierre.
Dobre-Badobre was a candidate for school committee last spring.
Not returning papers for council were councilor Kathleen Prescott, public works member and former selectman Michael Thompson, and John Brady.
Prescott and Patrick Reynolds, who never pulled papers, are the only council members not looking to keep their seats.
Prescott is one of six candidates for two three-year seats on the school committee. The other candidates are board member Sarah Stone, Aaron Whirl, Marjorie Avarista, Zach Achin and J. Gideon Gaudette.
In addition to Stone’s term, the seat of Costello, who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna who had resigned, is expiring.
The electric commission will have a new member as Gregg Ellis is the sole official candidate for a three-year term. Incumbent Dale Langille isn’t running.
For board of public works, also a three-year term, incumbent Donald Cerrone will be on the ballot.
Running for two three-year park commission seats are incumbents John Ruppert and Tom Difiore.
The election will be Tuesday, April 4, with polls open at the high school from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
March 2 is the deadline for a candidate to withdraw or for someone to file an objection to a nomination for town office.
The deadline to register to vote in the April town election is March 25.
The election office will be open that day, a Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can apply for a mail ballot until March 28, and an absentee ballot up until noon on April 3, the day before the election. Applications are available at the elections office and at www.nattleboro.com.
“We will not be having in-person early voting,” elections coordinator Pat Dolan said.
