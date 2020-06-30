NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was, more than one observer noted, “a strange election.”
Tuesday’s annual town election was delayed from April due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing was practiced at the high school polling station while town officials urged mail-in voting. And the usual weekend rally was nixed.
Also, it featured one of the lowest voter turnouts in years.
Candidates for re-election were returned in all three contested races in a cool and cloudy Election Day that saw a slow but steady trickle of voters head to the polls at the high school.
Out of 20,031 registered voters, only 911, just over 4.3 percent, cast ballots. Election officials said 25 percent of those were mailed in, either as early voting ballots or by people voting absentee.
Election commission Chairman David Torpey cited the pandemic as one reason for the low turnout. “This COVID-19 is keeping people away,” he said, but also noted the limited number of contests on the ballot.
In a four-way race for two three-year terms on the school committee, Sarah Stone was the top vote-getter (and tallied the second highest vote total overall) with 575 votes, or 37.4 percent. Stone, a mother with two young children in the school system, is a veteran of representative town meeting and has been involved in parent-teacher organizations, including serving as president at the early learning center.
Veteran board member James McKenna came in second to earn another term on the committee. He received 463 votes, or just over 30 percent of the total. McKenna, who is the current chairman of the committee, has served on the board for 21 years.
Talia Yourell, who was serving out an unexpired term, was denied a full term on the board and came in third, with a total of 343 votes for 22.3 percent of the total. Martin Tragni, a frequent school board critic, received 155 votes, just over 10 percent.
In the other contested races, electric commissioner Dale Langille coasted to a win over challenger Robert Cote with the highest vote total of the night for a contested race, 659-187. And Thomas DiFiore was returned to the park commission with a total of 528 votes in a three-way race for a pair of seats. He’ll be joined by John Ruppert, who got 419 votes. Daniel Knight placed third with 385 votes.
Running unopposed were incumbent Donald Cerrone for the board of public works for a three year term and Eric Robbins to fill an unexpired term.
Some 242 votes came in by mail, officials said. With town hall closed due to the pandemic, no in-person voting was possible before Election Day.
Tuesday, the high school was the town’s only polling place. Showcase Cinemas on Route 1, which had hosted the polls for Precincts 3 and 9 in the western part of town in recent years, was closed.
Voting booths were placed according to social distancing rules in the school gym, and voters were checked to be sure they were wearing masks as they entered.
