NORTH ATTLEBORO — Donna Brown has been named the interim principal of Falls Elementary School.
Brown will assume her new role Feb. 17, and will serve throughout the remainder of the school year, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Monday.
She will replace Principal Lee Anne Todd, who is retiring after a 35-year career in North Attleboro schools.
Brown has 11 years of experience in school administration.
Most recently, she served as the interim principal at the Jackson Elementary School in Plainville.
Prior to that, she was the principal of the Callahan Elementary School in Norwood from 2017 to 2022 and assistant principal for education at the East Elementary School in Sharon from 2011 to 2017.
Overall, Brown has 38 years’ experience in education, beginning her career in 1985 as a language-based integrated preschool teacher in Norwood schools before becoming a speech/language pathologist at Cleveland Elementary School in Norwood in 1999.
At the latter school, she rose to the position of head teacher in which she performed the duties of principal in their absence. Her time at Cleveland School ended with the position of administrative practicum before joining Norwood’s Willett Early Childhood Center as a team chair/facilitator in 2010.
Brown holds a master’s degree in communication disorders from Emerson College and a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing disorders from Ithaca College.
“We’re excited to welcome Donna Brown as Falls Elementary School’s new Interim Principal,” Antonucci said in a news release. “The Falls Elementary School has grown under Principal Todd’s leadership and we are confident that upon her retirement, Interim Principal Brown will continue to guide the school forward as we look to find a permanent replacement.”
School officials will launch a search for a permanent replacement in mid-February.
