Electric Car Charging Stations NA
Fees start Tuesday for electric car charging stations and designated parking spots at the North Attleboro Town Hall and other municipal locations.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Drivers will have to start paying to charge their electric vehicles at the town’s public stations beginning Tuesday.

“We have completed our test of the new ChargePoint EV stations. We are happy to announce the system is extremely stable and has been used by several EV owners,” the town announced Friday on its Facebook page.

