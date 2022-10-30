NORTH ATTLEBORO — Drivers will have to start paying to charge their electric vehicles at the town’s public stations beginning Tuesday.
“We have completed our test of the new ChargePoint EV stations. We are happy to announce the system is extremely stable and has been used by several EV owners,” the town announced Friday on its Facebook page.
During October, EV owners could plug into the town’s municipal charging stations for free as part of a month-long assessment of the system that the town upgraded after a troubled launch at the start of the year.
North Attleboro pulled the plug temporarily on its dozen charging stations in May after officials became aware of issues after they were installed around town in January.
The town has replaced all the charging hardware.
The rates will include an energy charge of 25 cents per kilowatt hour, and a parking charge of 75 cents per hour after the first two hours of connection.
Users will need the ChargePoint app to charge their vehicles.
Charging stations, each with four connections, are located at the town hall parking lot on South Washington Street, the public parking lot on Church Street and North Attleboro High School off Landry Avenue, near the tennis courts.
The new ChargePoint stations are all level 2 chargers with an output of about six kilowatts per hour with J-1772 type plugs that are used by most modern electric vehicles. Tesla vehicles will require an adapter.
On its website, ChargePoint says its level 2 commercial stations can fully charge some vehicle models in under four hours.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced last October that a $133,000 grant from the state’s Department of Energy Resources would allow the town to install EV charging stations on public properties.
Borg has said the town plans to convert its vehicle fleet to electric in the near future
Besides the municipal sites locally, there are a few charging stations at the parking garage at Emerald Square, but those are limited to subscribers.
There are a handful of public stations scattered around Plainville, Mansfield and Foxboro as well as in nearby Rhode Island, including some at National Grid utility facilities, Stop & Shop supermarkets in Pawtucket and East Providence, and a Bank of America branch in Foxboro.
It’s unclear just how many electric vehicles are registered in North Attleboro.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.