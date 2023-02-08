NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students living out of town will be able to attend local elementary schools and the middle school next school year.
School committee members this week voted 7-0 to support the recommendation of school administrators and the curriculum policy subcommittee to expand the state’s School Choice program to those levels.
North Attleboro High School began accepting out-of-district students for the first time in the 2020-21 school year.
The high school will continue with 10 spots at each grade, but five classroom seats at each lower grade will now also be available.
“We’re looking to expand school choice opportunities,” Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon said. “We feel it’s a real benefit to families who moved out of the district and expressed an interest in staying.”
Employees living out of town have been able to bring their children to local schools.
School officials also point out starting outside students in the lower levels will encourage them to continue to the high school.
“It makes sense to try it out” at lower grades, Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Many area school districts, including Norton and Mansfield, participate in the program as it helps keep enrollment stable and brings in revenue.
In North Attleboro, each outside student brings in $5,000 and no additional teachers are required.
The town’s school district can use the extra money as its enrollment has experienced a slight decline.
North Attleboro High doesn’t have all the spots filled that were set aside for out-of-town pupils. Just nine of the 40 slots are filled this school year.
“We do want to market it more,” Antonucci said.