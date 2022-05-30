NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials are hoping a new bylaw would help ensure so-called “sober homes” and other recovery residences are safe for their occupants.
Building Commissioner William McGrady told members of the town council last week that one problem is that there seems to be no set definition of what a group home or sober house might be. Town Manager Michael Borg is proposing the town draft a bylaw that would correct that.
“It’s sort of a free for all. The state has been no help,” McGrady told councilors. “We don’t have a set of guidelines. Is it a sober home, is it a lodging house?”
Fire Chief Chris Coleman told councilors that there are “four or five” sober homes in town with from five to six to as many as 19 residents. But, he added, the only way the town knows about them is when there is a medical emergency or a fire at one of the facilities.
Two years ago, an early morning, three-alarm blaze at a sober home engulfed a century-old Victorian on North Main Street, also damaging a neighboring house. The fire displaced 15 people, including nine men living in the sober home. There were no fatalities or even injuries and the cause was not deemed suspicious.
“We want to make sure their properties are safe,” Coleman said, with adequate smoke detectors and clear means of exit. McGrady said some of the residents may be on medications or be unfamiliar with their new residence, leaving them vulnerable in an emergency.
“You have people who are transient, who don’t know their way around,” he said. “We just want to be sure they are protected.”
“A lot of people have been setting up sober homes, not with the intent to protect this vulnerable population, but to make money off them,” Health Agent Sheri Miller-Badeu told the council.
McGrady said officials believe some of those facilities “try to get by some of the regulations” on maximum occupancy, fire safety and sanitation.
He added, “I think it’s important to get in there on a yearly basis” to perform inspections. Borg said a registry of such facilities “is a first step.”
Town council President Justin Parè said he wanted to be sure such rules aren’t unnecessarily burdensome.
Officials repeatedly said their intention is not to shut down or restrict creating sober homes, noting that they serve a need for many, including local residents.
Al Bozza, the owner and manager of a pair of sober residences on Franklin Street for the past three years, said he’d welcome a set of regulations by the town. But, he adds, the rules for certification by MASH are stricter than they are in many towns that have such bylaws.
Bozza, whose Always Hope sober homes are side-by-side and serve approximately 14 residents, recently passed a MASH inspection to become certified. But he would not object to local regulations.
“I think it would be a great idea,” he said in a phone interview this week. “I think the homes should have a high standard,” adding not all do. “You hear stories.”
Councilors voted to refer the matter to the bylaw subcommittee for review.