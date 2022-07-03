NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has set the wheels in motion to remove the fire department’s bargaining unit from the state’s civil service system.
Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors at their meeting Thursday that the move was prompted by contract negotiations and an agreement with the firefighters union.
The town entered the system 85 years ago with the approval of town meeting. Removing the town from the system would take a vote by the council, Borg said.
Critics of the system in the state say civil service exams hurt hiring and advancement of qualified minority candidates and that civil service exam results could not predict success in public safety positions, particularly for supervisors.
Boston, the MBTA Transit Police and 144 Massachusetts cities and towns are covered by Civil Service. About three dozen communities have opted out of the system, including fire departments in Mansfield and Plainville.
Since it resulted from contract negotiations, the council referred the request to its finance subcommittee.
The town’s planning board has also submitted a proposed bylaw change. Borg told councilors the board is seeking to limit new self-storage facilities and mobile home parks in town.
Saying he would not speak for the planning board, Borg nevertheless told councilors that the storage facilities tend to take up valuable space that gives a limited return on taxes. Similarly, mobile home parks don’t generate the same tax revenue that conventional homes do and do not count towards the town’s percentage of affordable housing.
The measure was referred back to the planning board for a public hearing July 7.
And, councilors also gave final approval to a request by Borg to borrow up to $5 million to complete improvements at athletic facilities at the high school. Borg said he hoped to use federal recovery funds along with borrowing already authorized and potential free cash funds to finish he work, including a new running track, bleachers and restroom and concession facilities.
Superintendent of Schools John Antonucci told councilors last week that bids for the work, including costs of meeting state and federal requirements, had pushed up the price tag for the work.
Borg said of the $5 million figure, “I feel confident that we get under that number.”