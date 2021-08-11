NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department will put together a committee to look at a master plan for the high school’s track and field facility.
Arsen Hambardzumian of Nesra Engineering in North Attleboro told last week’s school committee meeting that he has volunteered to design the track facility and has also drafted a master plan that includes the bleachers and a possible fieldhouse.
School board members noted that Hambardzumian has done the track design for free and produced the master plan for $16,000. Track design alone would have cost at least $30,000, they said.
Superintendent John Antonucci urged the board to “take a step back” and involve some other officials before moving ahead. But, he added, “We need to get moving one way or the other.”
Chris George, facilities manager, told the board that the long-awaited repairs to the roof at the Community School were underway and should be completed by November. He said a message would go out to parents warning them that “school may be a little noisy” for the first couple of months of the academic year.
Michelle McKeon, assistant superintendent, reported that the summer learning program, largely paid for by grants, was going well.
She said there were 140 students in elementary school, 100 at middle school and “and a significant number” at the high school. She noted the program had been mentioned in a story in The Sun Chronicle last month. “Sometimes there’s good news if you look for it,” she said.
Antonucci, attending his first meeting since stepping into the job at the beginning of the month, said he’s had “an incredible welcome” and that the district “had a crackerjack leadership team.”
