NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents could soon find it easier to find their way around town hall 00 a virtual one, that is.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors this week there could be a new version of the municipal website up and running by the beginning of the year, with the goal of making it “easier to do business with the town.”
While Borg said discussions are continuing about what the revised site should look like, “we want to make sure that it’s logical and it flows”
The town’s current site — www.nattleboro.com — includes a home page with municipal announcements, including notices of available jobs, coming events and, this week, links to notices about preparing for the nor’easter.
There is also a wealth of links to town boards and departments, email addresses and phone numbers for officials and multiple town documents — from an explanation of the budget to the town charter.
Residents and some town officials, however, have complained from time to time that the website is hard to navigate.
Borg has said improving the “problematic” website has been a priority since he was hired in 2020.
At Monday night’s town council meeting, Borg was responding to Councilor Andrea Slobogan’a comments that her Public Transparency & Engagement Ad Hoc Sub-Committee was looking into making information more accessible to the public, including on the North TV cable access channel and the website.
“We’ve already begun a website revamp and overhaul,” Borg said, along with more activity on social media and working with cable officials on live streaming of government meetings and other town activities.
“We are navigating issues of how to make the site more searchable,” he said, as well as making online forms more usable.
Borg said one revision has already gone back to the drawing board. “We’ve already been in touch with designers,” he said. “We want to make sure it has that functionality residents need.”
He said he’s optimistic the site can be rolled out by Jan.1.
