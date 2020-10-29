NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town will be taking a fresh look at its soon-to-expire open space plan over the next few months and will be seeking public input.
Any new plan has to be looked at "holistically," said Keith Lapointe, town council president. "There has to be something in it for everybody."
Monday's council meeting was held at the town's police station since town hall is hosting early voting through Oct. 30. Some council members and other officials took part remotely. The council, citing Gov. Charlie Baker's warnings about large gatherings, is still not allowing the public to attend meetings in person.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors that the town will be creating another open space committee to revise the plan and hopes to have a completed version ready by February. The process will include a public survey and forums to seek citizen input.
"One day, we will have the opportunity to sit in the stands and watch a football game," he said, "and not worry about liability because they have been properly maintained. We have to come up with a plan that can be funded and executed when it comes to maintenance of our fields."
Shannon Palmer, conservation administrator, noted the current seven-year plan was developed in 2013. A copy is available on the town's website.
"We have been able to accomplish more than we anticipated," in meeting the goals set out in the plan, she said, including protecting ground and surface, water and expanding and improving recreational opportunities, including new trails and fields.
But, she said, the commission has lacked funding to meet the goals of preventing the loss of natural resources and habitats.
"We haven't had the funding to meet the goals of land acquisition. That has not been a priority for the town," Palmer said.
Councilors were supportive of the effort. Lapointe said the new multi-year plan was "going to take forward thinking and commitment."
