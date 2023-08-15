NORTH ATTLEBORO — It wouldn’t be nearly as expansive and costly as the new video screen at Gillette Stadium, but local school and town officials hope to see a video scoreboard installed soon at the high school’s multi-purpose athletic field.
A digital scoreboard is estimated to cost $298,000, but would be a centerpiece, officials say, for Beaupre Field, which has been undergoing major renovations the past two years.
Town Manager Michael Borg and school Superintendent John Antonucci recently discussed the scoreboard and Borg informed the town council this week of the proposal.
With about $5 million being spent on the field renovations, including new bleachers, a new track and a building under construction for concessions and restrooms, it was agreed a scoreboard would be a fitting final piece to the project and a big boost for the community.
“A scoreboard was that one item they had left out,” Borg said.
A scoreboard could show replays during football contests and other games that would be broadcast by NorthTV, Borg said.
Pictures of seniors and speakers could be shown on the screen during the high school graduation as well, he added.
“It’s not a Jumbotron,” Borg said of the more expensive and larger video displays found at professional and college facilities as well as concert venues.
There would also be an opportunity to bring in revenue from advertising on the scoreboard.
“We want to ooh, ahh, and dazzle” visiting teams, Borg said. “It can bring a lot to the town, a lot of attention. I think it’s well worth it.”
It won’t cost taxpayers additional money, Borg said, noting that there are funds remaining in the original allocation for the field project. Only half of the original $5 million allocation was used because federal COVID money was also used.
“We have an opportunity to go back and tap into that existing authorization,” Borg said, adding the town has been reserving borrowing capacity for future projects. “It fits in with the complex.”
The existing and outdated scoreboard uses incandescent technology and parts to repair it are difficult to find, Borg said.
The funding request has been referred by council members to their finance subcommittee for further review and a vote on whether to recommend the expenditure to the full council.
Council President Justin Pare said he would like to know the costs of maintain such a scoreboard.