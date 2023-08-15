NAHS New Bleachers SAPIX
A runner moves along the new track surface at North Attleboro High School’s Beaupre Field, passing the facility’s new bleachers in this photo taken in December. Town officials are now planning to add a digital scoreboard to the facility.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — It wouldn’t be nearly as expansive and costly as the new video screen at Gillette Stadium, but local school and town officials hope to see a video scoreboard installed soon at the high school’s multi-purpose athletic field.

A digital scoreboard is estimated to cost $298,000, but would be a centerpiece, officials say, for Beaupre Field, which has been undergoing major renovations the past two years.