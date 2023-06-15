NORTH ATTLEBORO -- He was known to his friends, family and co-workers as “Super Dave.”
David Ayick, 60, of Cumberland, is to be buried Friday, a week after he died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence from injuries suffered in a fall last Thursday at Boro Sand & Stone in North Attleboro.
Ayick was raised in Cumberland and worked as a laborer for the company for 30 years. He is survived by his wife Holly, a son John, his parents and a brother, according to his obituary.
Ayick had extraordinary handyman skills, the obituary said, and had a passion for music, cooking, food and loved “all things Disney.”
He was critically injured at work at Boro Sand & Gravel last Thursday after falling about 24 feet from a conveyor belt, according to fire officials and the owner Tom Walsh.
The Sun Chronicle confirmed his name with the company Thursday.
The funeral for Ayick is at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland. The arrangements are by the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland.
Police have refused to release any information about the fall, citing the investigation into the accident. The Sun Chronicle has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the police incident report.
The incident is also under investigation by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, which investigates work-related deaths under its jurisdiction.
The agency has no record of prior incidents for Boro Sand & Stone, which has been in business for over 60 years.
