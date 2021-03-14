Every March, Carole Darrah dyes her hair purple.
The North Attleboro resident hopes it will be a conversation starter.
When colleagues or parents at the preschool where she works ask about the change in appearance, Darrah responds with a smile.
“I’d love to tell you about my daughter Grace,” she says.
Grace, now 8, was born with mosaic Trisomy 9, a rare chromosomal disorder that causes the entire ninth chromosome to appear three times in some cells of her body.
Most people know of Trisomy 21, a similar genetic disorder that results in Down syndrome.
But Trisomy 9 is lesser known and researched. There are fewer than 600 known cases across the world, Darrah said. Its symptoms can range from minor to severe, and can cause defects and disabilities in nearly every inch of the body.
But because it is not as prevalent as other Trisomy disorders, few medical studies focus on its effects.
When Grace was born, Darrah said she received a black-and-white pamphlet from the 1970s, with horrific pictures of two babies tied up in medical equipment. The pamphlet said both children died of the disease.
“To stand there with your five-day-old baby and be asked, ‘Do you want to sign a DNR?’ It still gives me chills,” Darrah said.
It was other families who gave Darrah and her husband Greg hope for Grace’s future.
So now they do their part to raise awareness for Trisomy 9 every year on March 9, honoring their daughter’s journey on the third month of the year and the ninth day of that month.
Darrah dyes her hair and slips on a purple shirt — the color of Trisomy awareness. And she decorates the outside of their North Attleboro home with purple balloons. The more attention she can bring to it, the greater the potential for future interest and, hopefully, answers, Darrah said.
This year, her efforts became a little easier.
Darrah petitioned the state to formally acknowledge March as Trisomy Awareness Month and Gov. Charlie Baker agreed.
So, who is Grace?
Grace is a girl with a hearty laugh. She loves to make her own music, moving around to hit a wind chime that hangs in her living room.
She loves people, especially her friends from school at Meeting Street in Providence. When Grace was out for a recent surgery, they sent videos to say they miss her, and Grace smiled when she saw them.
She loves to be on the go and spent most of the pandemic on walks around her neighborhood. And she loves her “sleep sheep,” the stuffed animal that she first learned how to hold — and now rarely lets go of.
Grace also lives with a tracheostomy to help her breathe — an effect from Trisomy 9 — and uses a wheelchair. She is fed through a gastrostomy tube in her stomach, although she recently learned, and loves, to eat cottage cheese with pineapple. She uses a few signs to express her wants and needs.
In every way, Grace is like any other child: She is many things all at once.
Part of Darrah’s awareness efforts is to help people see that.
“Kids like Grace are hidden in society,” Darrah said. “They’re not front and center unless we push them out there to be.”
Their journey with Trisomy 9 is oftentimes isolating. But Darrah doesn’t want sympathy, only support.
“Our life is different but we’re not crying all day,” she said. “There are joys and heights to this life, too.
“We need kindness and understanding from people. My daughter deserves an enviable life, like all children do. My goals for Grace are to connect with people, and meanwhile I’m educating them about the potential for better. I don’t want her in this “Trisomy” box. She deserves a chance to try.”
Darrah said many times she has to advocate for Grace’s needs and abilities, even among her own doctors, because there isn’t much known about Trisomy 9.
It’s a mosaic disorder, which means symptoms can present in any combination based on the appearance of the extra chromosome. Some children are able to live largely without assistance, while others have feeding and breathing difficulties, growth deficiencies, intellectual disabilities, differences in facial structure and heart defects.
By continuing to advocate for Grace’s care, and general awareness, Darrah hopes it will some day make life easier for people living with Trisomy 9.
“Unfortunately in this world, when you’re just a few, there’s not interest,” she said.
She also believes raising awareness will help other families living with Trisomy disorders feel less alone.
Her own hope for Grace came from that community itself.
Shortly after Grace was born, she was able to meet another family with a daughter living with Trisomy 9.
Darrah said it shifted her view of the future from the grim pamphlet she first received in the hospital.
“It was scary to see a little kid with struggles, but she was so happy, and her dad was so happy and proud of what she could do,” Darrah said. “It was so meaningful to me.”
Since then, she has connected with dozens of other families over social media. They share honest updates about their children — ones that show them both when they are struggling and thriving.
Darrah said when new families join, it feels like she’s back in the hospital with Grace, reliving the unknown with them.
But this time, she can be the one to lend a hand. She tells them to advocate for their child and learn about their experience directly from them.
“We’re hoping to be able to share information and help families not have as scary a start as we did,” she said.
Every year is different with Trisomy 9, and some years, she’s back on the receiving end of that support.
But this year, her intention is to help honor the disorder that makes her daughter exactly who she is — hearty laugh and all.
“It’s our way to take a minute and recognize how far Grace can go,” Darrah said of the state proclamation. “And part of it is, just by helping other people know about it, it will help us, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.