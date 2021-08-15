NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The pandemic, it turns out, can even cancel a fundraiser for a sick child.
But not forever.
Maura and Matthew Mayo learned early last year that their then 17-year-old daughter, Madison, a student at Tri-County Regional Vocational High School, had an extremely rare and extremely aggressive form of brain cancer.
It took two surgeries to remove the tumor from the right temporal lobe of her brain. Medical teams at Massachusetts General Brigham, Boston Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will keep monitoring her condition.
Today, Madison, now 19, is a sophomore at Dean College in Franklin studying early childhood education. As a high school student she had worked at Kinderbrook Children’s Center in Plainville as part of the Early Childhood Education Program through Tri-County, and also worked at the Hockomock YMCA summer camp.
Her mother says Madison is considered “high surveillance” as she is one in five patients in the country with the same aggressive cancer.
The family, including Madison’s twin sister Mackenzie, had planned a fundraiser last spring to help Madison with future medical expenses as she continues in long term treatment.
COVID-19 restrictions ended those plans.
But the family did not give up. The rescheduled fundraiser is now set for Friday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the North Attleboro Elks, at 52 Bulfinch St.
It will feature food, entertainment, raffles and #MADDYSTRONG merchandise. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
The family also has a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/37a63b90, that has so far raised $19,600 towards its $50,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.