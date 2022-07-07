NORTH ATTLEBORO — A couple who say their home has been made all but unlivable by flooding have taken their plight to social media.
Steven Banks and Katherine Dorothy have sued the developer of a nearby apartment complex and say the town shares blame for a rising water table that has filled their cellar with water and left them without heat or electricity through last winter.
Heather Marderosian has posted on Facebook a video of water in the basement of her mother and stepfather’s home at 16 Holbrook Ave. In it, she says the home is “unsafe due to the fire hazards and lack of power and MOLD, they have no money to relocate and their credit is ruined.” She has set up a GoFundMe page to help them with expenses.
Marderosian, 42, formerly lived in a basement apartment in the home, which is on a cul-de-sac with the Ten Mile River running nearby. She says she now has to go to the YMCA to shower. Her mother, 65, is in chronic pain. Banks, 75, is retired.
“Everybody is passing the buck,” she told The Sun Chronicle this week.
The family’s complaints against the developers of the 21 East Street apartment complex go back over a year.
The development was the site of a former L.G. Balfour jewelry plant that had sat abandoned, and often vandalized, for years until it was razed in 2017. When apartment construction finally began in 2018 after a series of delays (the project is now on its third owner), it was touted as a means of broadening the tax base and bringing more people and business to the downtown area.
It was last June that Boston-based developer Jones Street Residential (its parent company is Jones Street Investment Partners, or JSIP) appeared before the town’s planning board to plead its case for a “temporary occupancy permit” for at least a portion of the units so it could show income to its lenders.
At the time, attorney Steven Clapp of North Attleboro, who is representing the family in its lawsuit, said they had seen their basement flood and the furnace die because runoff from the development, which abuts their backyard, raised the water table in the area. He complained that the drainage system that the town had allowed was inadequate to handle rain runoff from the parking lot and roofs of the buildings of the complex.
In a subsequent meeting he told the board, “This is not good for North Attleboro. How do you spend $44 million on a project and not have a working drainage system?”
Company representatives denied at the time its actions were responsible for the issues at 16 Holbrook. Representatives from Jones Street did not return an email this week seeking comment.
The town granted the occupancy permits in September, conditional on the developers complying with a number of specifications.
Clapp says his clients’ situation has not improved. He filed the family’s lawsuit against JSIP in January in New Bedford Superior Court “seeking to have them fix their drain so it will not continue to raise the water level.” The suit is currently in the discovery phase, Clapp said. The company’s attorney of record in the case did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Meanwhile, Clapp approached the town in June as “a necessary party,” claiming that officials “approved an improper design in the beginning” for the drainage system. North officials have six months to respond.
Michael Borg, town manager, said the matter “is now with our lawyers.”
“We wish they didn’t have the problem,” Borg said. “We have offered to go over and assess the situation, but we were denied entry.”
Maderosian said her parents fear that if they allow the house to be inspected in its present condition, officials will condemn it.
“They asked, ‘Will you give us a place to live?’ They said no,” she said.