NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s all about the food.
The town’s popular farmers market is back this summer and, along with a collection of produce from area vendors, the weekly events will feature at least seven food trucks “and counting,” organizers say, for those who need a bite to eat before getting their fruits and veggies home.
The opening of the market’s second season is set for Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m., at Veterans Park in front of town hall on South Washington Street. This year’s opening is being pushed up a week from last year’s initial edition which had been delayed by COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
The organizers plan to run the markets every Wednesday evening — rain or shine — through Oct. 12.
“We are very excited about North Attleboro Farmers Market opening day,” Annie Slobogan, one of the organizers and co-chair along with Rachel Weiss, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“We will have around 47 vendors, seven food trucks and counting! We definitely suggest joining us to enjoy the best North has to offer. Our downtown is bustling with our market, stores and restaurants,” wrote Slobogan, a downtown business owner and town council member.
The market’s offerings will include locally grown produce, honey, flowers, local artisans and baked goods
“There will also be live music and, new to 2022, theme nights,” Slobogan wrote, “including an ‘80s night, doggy night and more.
“Also, in September will be the second Annual North Attleboro Block Party which shares the evening with the market,” she wrote.
Both events are being organized by the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative.
Vendors can sign up for a single date, a half season or whole season. Details are on the group’s website: northattleboroughfarmersmarket.com.
A portion of the registration fees will be donated to Our Open Umbrella, a local nonprofit group that provides food, clothing and personal items to students and families in town, Weiss told the town council last week.
More information about the market is also available on the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketNA/
North Attleboro’s is one of a number of farmers markets in the area. Attleboro’s weekly markets got underway Saturday at Capron Park.