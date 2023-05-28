NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Farmers Market will make its return on Wednesday, June 7.
The market will occupy its usual place at 43 South Washington St. in Veterans Park and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The markets, run by the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative, will include an array of vendors, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and themed nights at the markets.
Families are encouraged to bring their little ones, as the market will host activities especially designed for kids.
One of the highlights will be themed nights including “Christmas in July,” where the market will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Visit: northattleboroughfarmersmarket.com/
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
