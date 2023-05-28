Attleboro Farmers Market (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

North Attleboro’s farmers market returns for the season Wednesday, June 7, at Veterans Park.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Farmers Market will make its return on Wednesday, June 7.

The market will occupy its usual place at 43 South Washington St. in Veterans Park and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.