NORTH ATTLEBORO — Andy and Christine Belsky always loved baseball, but they never planned to fulfill the dream of many lovers of the national pastime.
Next month, however, they will achieve what for many would be the equivalent of a pennant-winning walk-off grand slam.
The father and daughter from North Attleboro will board a plane for Los Angeles where they will catch games at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium, the only two Major League Baseball parks they have yet to visit in their decade-long quest of 30 teams, 30 stadiums.
Their quest has created many memories.
The greatest, without a doubt, was the time Christine surprised her dad, a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. Though he resides in Red Sox Nation, Andy watched the Braves daily on “superstation” WTBS.
“I just loved their system. They taught their kids the right way to play the game,” he said. “And I really admired (former Braves manager) Bobby Cox.”
The family gathered at a bowling alley — one of their favorite spots — for Andy’s 60th birthday. Christine presented him with a box holding what looked like joke gifts: a toy plane and car and a baseball.
Then she pulled out a map connecting North Attleboro and Atlanta. He still didn’t get the connection.
“We’re going to see the Braves, Dad,” she said.
Andy began to weep, with his family and friends joining him.
Christine said getting him to put on his Boston Braves throwback jersey and walk around Turner Field, where he had watched so many games on his old black-and-white TV, also brought him to tears.
“Priceless,” is how she described it.
Sports have always bonded the family.
Andy, who just turned 69, was active in coaching and also had a few connections, one of them was a boss with Red Sox season tickets.
“He’d walk up to me at work and say, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ Then, he’d hand me the tickets and say, ‘Take your kids to Fenway. Enjoy,’” he said.
Another acquaintance was a huge New York Yankees fan who organized weekend bus trips to the Big Apple where the Belskys would enjoy a weekend of great baseball and camaraderie. They got to see the championship Yankees’ teams of the late 1990s featuring Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada.
Christine, now 37, and her younger sister Julianne were also sports lovers — they were champion duckpin bowlers and were profiled in a 2016 Sun Chronicle feature — so they enjoyed the games as much as their dad.
When Christine went off to college, she chose Newman University in Wichita, Kan., for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. That meant Andy would move her in each fall and move her back each spring.
One year, he said to her, “Hey, how about a baseball game?”
At least one stop
Each trip out and back would include at least one stop at a major league park. Detroit, St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver and Arlington, Texas, were close enough to Wichita that they could reach them by car.
When she moved back home in 2013 — Christine now lives in Warwick, R.I. — they joked about how much fun it would be if they could see all 30 parks.
“We didn’t care who was playing,” she said. “We just wanted to see if we could do it.”
They began in 2014 with that trip to Atlanta. Christine went online to research when the Braves would be home at a time they would be available to visit. The first date she found was Father-Daughter Day at Turner Field.
“I looked at my mom and said, ‘This has to be it,’” she said.
The Mets and Cleveland were next in 2016, then Tampa Bay, Miami and Washington in 2018. The latter city was probably the most difficult trip, Christine said.
“We left the house at 9 in the morning and got on a plane,” she said. “We went to the game, got back on a plane and were home at 9:30 that night. That was exhausting.”
A single road trip in 2021 brought them to Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Chicago. Last year was their busiest: A first trip to Seattle and Minnesota, with a later journey to Arizona, and a drive to San Diego before flying back to Houston.
They have been to the West Coast once already this year, catching games in San Francisco and Oakland. The last journey — their home run, you might say — will be in Southern California in just a few weeks.
“While I’m sad to see this chapter close, the laughs, hugs, high-fives and tears will be something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Christine said.