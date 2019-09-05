ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro father, who fled with his 3-year-old daughter in July after social workers sought emergency custody of the girl, was sentenced to jail Thursday after pleading guilty to kidnapping and an unrelated crime.
Vadim Amitan, 35, of 50 Juniper Road, was sentenced by Judge Steven Thomas in Attleboro District Court to nine months in jail followed by three years of probation. He has been held in jail without bail since his arrest July 19 at a friend’s house in Woonsocket.
Amitan admitted to fleeing with his daughter earlier in the day after workers from the state Department of Children and Families notified him that they were going to take custody of his daughter because of his suspected drug use.
Authorities made a public plea to locate Amitan and his daughter after he disappeared and the plea was covered by several media outlets.
In court Thursday, Amitan disputed that he was using drugs but admitted to a prior opiate addiction before his daughter was born. A prosecutor said a crack pipe was found in his unkempt apartment and that a neighbor reported suspected drug use because of the number of visitors coming and leaving the apartment.
Amitan also disputed the contention that he told a friend he would commit suicide if he lost custody of his daughter.
Amitan’s lawyer, Gregory Tinsworth of New Bedford, pleaded against sending his client to jail. He said the daughter is now in foster care but DCF ultimately wants to reunite the pair. He argued that his client’s only fault was his bad judgement in leaving with his daughter.
“This is a man who committed the offense not out of the darkness of his heart but because of a horrible case of judgment,” Tinsworth said.
Amitan previously lost custody, the lawyer said, after his daughter was born addicted to opiates because both her parents were addicts at the time. Tinsworth said his client became sober and ultimately regained custody after meeting all of DCF’s requirements.
Last year, Tinsworth said his client suffered two blows, with his mother dying in July and his wife dying a month later. His grandmother suffers from dementia so his daughter is the center of his client’s life Tinsworth said.
Addressing the court, Amitan said, “I’m not looking for mercy or anything like that. All I want to do is get my daughter back.”
Before his arrest for the kidnapping, Amitan had been arrested earlier this year for trying to sell a $70 stolen bicycle after arranging the transaction over the internet. A police officer posting as a customer busted him. Amitan also was driving a loaner car he had not returned to the dealership and had a stolen air conditioner in it, a prosecutor said.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo recommended a one-year sentence for receiving stolen property because Amitan has a record of theft crimes including burglary and theft convictions and jail sentences in California between 2010 and 2012.
“We feel the defendant has both substance abuse and mental health issues,” Azevedo said.
Amitan, who has an associate’s degree in hospitality management, explained that he was addicted to drugs at the time but is now sober.
Under the sentencing structure, Amitan will serve concurrent jail terms of nine months for receiving stolen property and six months of a one-year jail term for the kidnapping.
After he completes the sentence, he will be on probation for three years. He will have to comply with DCF orders and obtain a mental health evaluation and agree to any recommended after care if required.
