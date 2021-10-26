NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local father is hoping to advance in a competition while raising money for pediatric cancer.
Jason “Jay” DiMare, 42, is competing in the Legendary Dad Bod competition sponsored by Men’s Health magazine.
The competition is a fundraising event for the Be+ Foundation to help fight pediatric cancer.
DiMare said he saw an ad for the contest featuring actor/comedian Andy Samberg and that made him look into it more because Samberg is one of his wife Anne and his favorite actors.
“My wife had just sent me a dashing photo of myself from a day trip to Old Sturbridge Village with the kids, so I joined the contest for the grand prize” of $25,000 and a two-page ad in Men’s Journal, DiMare said. “When I learned it was also a fundraiser for the Be Positive foundation, I started putting effort into promoting the event, win or lose, because it’s an awesome cause that may help the foundation.”
DiMare said he learned the foundation was formed by a father who lost his son to leukemia, but his son survived 167 days longer than expected, with his little sister and family by his side, continuously telling him to “be positive.” The father now funds cancer research and helps families with children fighting cancer.
“I just felt a connection to the fundraiser as a father, who would never want to see anything bad happen to his boys,” said DiMare, who has two sons.
Response has been “much better than expected,” he said, adding he is humbled by it.
“I joined for fun, and starting out with my own social media and family networks, we were able to lead my group in the qualifying rounds of the competition due to generous donations to the fundraiser,” DiMare said, estimating $1,500 has been raised.
DiMare is hoping to rise in the standings in the quarterfinals. He was in seventh place as of early Tuesday night, and voting for contestants to get to the semifinals ends at 7 p.m. Thursday.
How much does he hope to raise?
“I don’t have my sights on a particular number, but I am definitely trying to make it to the finals of this competition, knowing that the further I go, the more we can raise,” DiMare said.
How long has he been working out?
“If you count chasing kids around the house, lifting them over gates, and up and down stairs everyday, then, for five years,” DiMare said, adding he and his wife have been doing Weight Watchers for a couple of years and lost roughly 20 pounds.
DiMare works in the food service business and moved to North Attleboro in 2015.
“I live on beer, cheese, the kids’ leftovers, and sleep deprivation,” he quipped.
To vote and donate for his campaign, visit https://legendarydadbod.com/2021/jason-dimare.
