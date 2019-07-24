NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local father who was the subject of a search after he disappeared last week with his 3-year-old daughter has been charged with parental kidnapping.
Vadim Amitan, 35, of 50 Juniper Road, was ordered held without bail Wednesday after an Attleboro District Court judge revoked his bail set after a previous arrest for receiving stolen property.
Court records revealed that police had obtained a warrant for Amitan’s arrest last week after the state Department of Children and Families took emergency custody of the daughter, Ava. DCF took the action after Amitan failed to meet with social workers and appeared to be using drugs, according to police.
Police and a DCF social worker last Thursday found his apartment empty and unkempt, filled with flies, cat feces and dirty clothes, authorities said. They believed the girl was in danger because Amitan allegedly made suicidal statements to a friend and had been using crack cocaine, according to court records.
Police made a public appeal last Friday for help in locating Vadim and his daughter when they could not find him despite and extensive search in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and interviews with his friends.
He was arrested Friday night at a friend’s house in Woonsocket by North Attleboro detectives Daniel Arrighi and Ryan Mooney, state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and Woonsocket detectives.
The girl was also at the home and found healthy. She was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket and is now in DCF custody, according to police.
Amitan had no visible reaction in court when a prosecutor read a police report detailing the allegations against him.
His lawyer, Gregory Tinsworth of New Bedford, argued that police have no basis to charge his client because a judge had not yet acted on DCF’s order.
“A lapse in judgment, certainly, but there was no crime,” Tinsworth said, adding that DCF’s goal is to reunite his client with his daughter.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo argued that Amitan was told by DCF about the emergency order and skipped meeting with them. The prosecutor said Amitan told authorities he was in Boston attending a memorial for his daughter’s mother, who died last year.
“He had no intention of giving her up,” Azevedo said.
The prosecutor said Amitan was avoiding police and his car was found parked outside his friend’s house in Woonsocket with the license plate removed.
In addition to asking the judge to revoke Amitan’s bail, Azevedo requested $50,000 cash bail on the kidnapping case with conditions that he wear a GPS bracelet, stay away from his daughter and submit to a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.
While revoking Amitan’s bail, Judge Neal Hourihan also set bail on the kidnapping charge at $5,000 cash bail or $50,000 surety. He also ordered Amitan to stay away from his daughter and abide by DCF orders. The judge said he would modify the order if DCF decides Amitan can be with his daughter.
The case was continued to Sept. 5.
