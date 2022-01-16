NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is well positioned financially for the coming budget season and plans some major projects in the next few months, including a more extensive overhaul of the municipal website.
Town Manager Michael Borg, delivering his annual address on the town’s fiscal picture to a joint meeting of the town council and school committee last week, said the town’s spending is on track for the current fiscal year.
Local agencies are still feeling the impact of coronavirus, he reported, but added continuing federal aid “will help us through the pandemic” and will continue to work with state and local lawmakers to ensure the town gets its share of aid. North Attleboro has handed out some 7,000 of the rapid test kits provided by the state government and has another 2,700 or so to distribute. Nevertheless, he said, the virus has affected the town’s hiring.
“COVID,” Borg warned, “will always be part of the discussion.”
Borg reminded officials that the town had paused some of its major construction and equipment plans with the start of the pandemic almost two years ago. “We’ve jump-started it again and are moving on a great number of capital projects.”
The Community School roof repairs are finished, he said, property next door to the public works yard has been purchased for expansion, land is being cleared in the town forest for a dog park due to open in June, new apparatus for the fire department is on order and plans for a $1.8 million improvement of the track and bleachers at the high school are under way and Borg said he’ll be asking for an additional $1.2 million so the rest of the facility will meet federal requirements.
“We are committed to working side-by-side with the schools,” Borg said, adding the town “wants to see this project across the finish line.”
Borg also cited several commercial projects that will add to the town’s revenue, including its first adult marijuana outlet, Holland Brands, scheduled to open at 1320 S. Washington St. (Route 1) in the building formerly occupied by J. E. Case. Downtown will see a brewery, new restaurants and a liquor store, and on the corner of Route 1 and Chestnut Street, a branch of Pawtucket Credit Union will replace the former ABC Vacuum.
Rising home values, along with new construction will add to the town’s tax base, he said, adding some $700,000 to the town’s $65 million tax levy, an estimate Borg admitted might be on the low side.
Future development will mean working with the town’s revised master plan, due to be completed this year. Borg said.
He plans to bring a bylaw allowing multi-use zoning to the council in the future, a measure that could help properties such as Emerald Square, where the mall has seen several retail outlets close.
When it comes to development, he said, “We are not going to shoot from the hip. We are going to have a plan.”
Borg said as the budget process begins, departments will start with “0-based budgets.”
Upcoming projects include filtration facilities for the water department that will address PFAS contamination, although Borg emphasized that the town’s water “is safe to drink.”
An update of the town’s website will mean a complete overhaul, he said, “We will have to strip it to the studs and redo it.” That project will take about 6 months, but, the result will be a site that “is engaging and transparent” and help to market the town, Borg said.