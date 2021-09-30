NORTH ATTLEBORO — The fire department has been awarded a $63,000 grant from the federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be used to pay for a new air compressor and fill station for the breathing airpacks firefighters wear, Chief Chris Coleman said Thursday.
The town will match the grant award by 10 percent, bringing the total funding available to the department to $70,000, according to the chief.
“With grants such as this one, we are able to ensure that our firefighters have the best equipment and technology available to them, which in turn allows them to remain safe and healthy while on the job,” Coleman said.
Assistance to Firefighters Grants are given nationwide to fund the emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
