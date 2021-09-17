NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fire Chief Chris Coleman said it was a “true team effort” when he and other off-duty firefighters on a cross country flight revived a stricken passenger.
“By the luck of the draw there were seven firefighters on board and four who are medics,” Coleman said Friday in a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle.
The emergency happened as the firefighters were on a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Chicago on their way to Denver to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.
Coleman said they were about 45 minutes into the flight from Logan International Airport in Boston when he, Capt. George McKinnon and Capt. Josh Langille heard someone behind them say “are you alright?”
The firefighters turned around and saw the passenger, a man in his 60s, had turned gray. They got the man into the aisle, determined he had no pulse and appeared to be suffering a seizure, Coleman said.
The three men and Lt. Scott Langille, retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh, and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson jumped into action to revive the man.
McKinnon began doing chest compressions and cardiopulmonary resuscitation and then the man regained consciousness.
“The flight had an AED on board but we didn’t have to use it,” Coleman said, referring to an automated external defibrillator.
The airliner also had advance life support medications on board, allowing paramedics to administer an IV-line and keep the man’s vital signs stable.
Meanwhile, the fire chief said, the flight attendant was communicating with a doctor at a hospital in Chicago. At some point, a decision was made by the pilot to continue the flight as planned instead of making an emergency landing, Coleman said.
After landing in Chicago, Coleman said the firefighters transferred care to paramedics at the airport.
Colman said the firefighters, who are all off duty, planned to visit Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Friday to honor deceased comrades, including North Attleboro firefighters Chris Cornetta and Capt. Jack White.
Also on the trip were Cornetta’s family members, according to the fire chief.
Cornetta, 51, died in 2019 after going into cardiac arrest while on duty. White, 57, died of cancer in 2017 a year after he retired.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Association of Firefighters will conduct a virtual remembrance at the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on how to watch go to iaff.org/events/.
