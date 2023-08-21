Storm Damage North Attleboro
Homeowner Jon Freitag of North Attleboro surveys the damage in his backyard after high winds toppled a large oak tree on Friday destroying his children’s play structure and some patio furniture. The National Weather Service confirmed later in the day that a tornado touched down in the town and in Mansfield.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With areas of town cleaning up after a tornado and the peak of hurricane season approaching, Fire Chief Chris Coleman recommends residents sign up for Code Red.

Code Red is an emergency notification for weather alerts available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com. Residents can sign up for an account on the website to receive the alerts under the Emergency Alert Sign Up tab.

