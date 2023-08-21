NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With areas of town cleaning up after a tornado and the peak of hurricane season approaching, Fire Chief Chris Coleman recommends residents sign up for Code Red.
Code Red is an emergency notification for weather alerts available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com. Residents can sign up for an account on the website to receive the alerts under the Emergency Alert Sign Up tab.
An EF-1 tornado hit Mendon Road between Huntsbridge Road and Monticello Drive and some streets in Lindsay Acres on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton and Coleman.
An EF-1 is rated as the weakest tornado with winds of between 86 mph and 110 mph. The wind speed at the time it hit North Attleboro and Mansfield was estimated at between 80 mph and 90 mph.
But even EF-1 tornadoes are capable of moving cars, removing roof surfaces and lifting trees off the ground.
In Johnston, where the tornado touched down before moving north into Massachusetts, a woman was injured when it lifted her car as she was driving on Interstate 295.
At that time, the tornado was rated an EF-2.
Coleman, who is also the town’s emergency management director, said there were no reported injuries when the tornado hit North Attleboro but there was some damage to homes and property.
The tornado also touched down in Mansfield where it moved a 1,000-pound rooftop HVAC unit 6 feet, according to the weather and fire officials.
Colman said the twister hit soon after the weather service issued a tornado warning. However, Coleman said there was no watch period. A tornado watch can be issued prior to a warning.
The tornado also touched down in North Providence before moving north into North Attleboro, according to the weather service.
“We are approaching the peak of hurricane season. Now is the time to prepare, have a plan and monitor weather forecasts,” Coleman said on the fire department’s Facebook page.
