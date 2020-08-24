NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department has been awarded a grant for over $49,000 to buy new thermal imaging cameras to replace outdated ones, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Thermal imaging cameras are used to help firefighters find trapped occupants inside burning homes and detect flames behind walls or other areas not easily visible.
The $49,090 grant is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program.
