NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters will now be able to wash their gear in machines designed to remove dangerous contaminants.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Thursday that the department has received one extractor and is awaiting a second machine.
The washing machines will allow firefighters to clean six sets of gear at the same time. The machines remove carcinogens and other contaminants firefighters are exposed to when responding to fires and other emergencies.
They were paid for with a grant from the state Department of Fire Services.
