NORTH ATTLEBORO — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed three cars parked at Royal Park Apartments on Route 1 early Tuesday.
Firefighters were dispatched about 4 a.m. and found flames in two parked cars and spreading to a third, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said.
The fire was put out in about 10 minutes.
The fire originated in a 2011 Chrysler 200 parked between the other vehicles, Chabot said. It was unclear whether the blaze was accidental or an arson.
“Nothing has been ruled out,” Chabot said.
