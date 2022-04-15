NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local firefighter faces drunken driving and other charges and has been placed on administrative leave following an accident in Middleboro last weekend that seriously injured a Raynham woman.
James O’Connor was driving a Jeep Wrangler near Route 44 and a rotary about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when it smashed into the side of a Mercury Mariner, Channel 25 in Boston reported.
The Mercury landed on its side, injuring the two occupants, a 57-year-old woman from Raynham who suffered life-threatening injuries and a 58-year-old man, also from Raynham, who had minor injuries.
Police said they began questioning O’Connor when he reportedly became irate and started screaming.
Happy Dad seltzers were found in the back of O’Connor’s Jeep and police learned he had come from a local bar, Middleboro police said.
After failing a sobriety test, O’Connor was taken to a nearby hospital for cuts to his hand, officials said. He reportedly shouted profanities at medical personnel.
O’Connor was taken to the Middleboro Police Department and charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failing to yield at an intersection.
He was arraigned Monday and is scheduled to return to court June 6.
“North Attleboro Firefighter James O’Connor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” Fire Chief Chris Coleman said in a statement. “As this is a personnel matter, at the advice of counsel, no further information will be released at this time.”