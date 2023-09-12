Flooding
A backyard shed on Mendon Road in North Attleboro is reflected Tuesday in rain water that collected overnight.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local firefighter suffered an apparent heart attack Monday night while helping homeowners who were flooded during torrential rains.

The victim, who was not identified, was among firefighters responding to a home on Mendon Road about 8 p.m. when he suffered the episode as he was preparing to enter the house, officials said.