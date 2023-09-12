NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local firefighter suffered an apparent heart attack Monday night while helping homeowners who were flooded during torrential rains.
The victim, who was not identified, was among firefighters responding to a home on Mendon Road about 8 p.m. when he suffered the episode as he was preparing to enter the house, officials said.
Other firefighters started CPR and called for a rescue that took the firefighter to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. There he was stabilized before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Attleboro Police provided an escort for the ambulance to the highway because of flooded roads. Once on Interstate 95, state police took over the escort.
The firefighter was in stable condition, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Tuesday, but officials declined to provide other details.