NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Kids Day, one of the town's most popular events and biggest fundraisers, has been canceled for this summer, following in the footsteps of many events and activities nixed by the coronavirus.
The fair, which runs for four days in late July, is sponsored by town firefighters and raises thousands of dollars for various local charities.
This year would have marked the 40th anniversary of Kids Day, which features carnival rides and games, food, music, trucks, wrestling, demonstrations and a classic car show.
"To our supporters, volunteers and the local community, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association has made the responsible decision to cancel the 2020 July event," event organizer and Fire Lt. Scott Langille said Monday in a statement.
"Those of you who have supported us through our entire history know that this was a very difficult decision for the committee to make," he said. "However you also know that we have had rough times in the past and have bounced back better than before. This will be the case when we return in 2021."
Last year's event saw no rain for the first time in a decade, and the favorable weather helped draw strong crowds to the fairgrounds at the high school and middle school campus. About $50,000 was raised.
"Every year (Kids Day) is our main source of income which is donated back into the community to the people who need it the most," Langille said. "We anticipate that there will be more requests for assistance than in years past with this ongoing pandemic."
Although the event is canceled, the Kids Day Association is still accepting monetary donations electronically as well as in the mail.
"We are all in a difficult place at this time and as a committee we understand not everyone may be in a position to make a donation," he said, before adding that those "in a position to help and would like to donate" are encouraged to do so.
"Our community needs us now more than ever," Langille said.
For more information, visit www.nakidsday.com as well as the group's Facebook page: Kid’s Day! - North Attleboro.
Mail donations to North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, P.O. Box 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Electronic donations link can be found at http://nakidsday.com/SUPPORT-KID'S-DAY.
No one from Kids Day will contact any resident directly for a donation and never go door-to-door or make phone calls for donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.