NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters tackled three emergencies within a 30-minute span Wednesday night, including two accidents and a truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 95.
Firefighters responded at about 7:15 p.m. to the area of Smith and Cross streets for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they saw a Dodge Durango had crashed into two utility poles, Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said.
Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate the male driver, who was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Coleman said.
Part of Smith Street was closed during the incident.
After that crash, firefighters responded to two calls that came in at about 7:45 p.m.
The first was a crash involving two vehicles on I-95 in the area of the Route 152 bridge.
A man and female with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals by Mansfield firefighter paramedics, Coleman said.
While firefighters responded to that accident, there was a report of a box truck that was stuck in traffic on I-95 and engulfed in flames.
Firefighters found flames coming from the engine compartment and quickly spreading to the main cabin of the truck, Coleman said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to propane tanks and gasoline and acetylene containers that were being transported in the back of the truck, the chief said.
No injuries were reported.
Part of I-95 was closed for a period of time due to the crash and truck fire.
Besides Mansfield firefighters, Attleboro firefighters assisted at both highway incidents.
“I would like to commend all North Attleboro firefighters and our mutual aid partners from Attleboro and Mansfield who assisted us in responding to these incidents,” Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said.
