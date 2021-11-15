NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be a little less slipping and sliding for local seniors this winter, thanks to the efforts of the fire department.
About 75 5-gallon buckets of sand and salt mix were delivered over the weekend to senior citizens who applied online to the department‘s new “Bucket Brigade.”
The program is funded through a Senior SAFE grant the department received through the Department of Fire Services. The Department of Public Works will be provided the salt.
“Initially the program was to accommodate 50 residents, but due to demand we expanded that to 75. All spots were filled on the first day,” Fire Lt. Brian Kelly of the department’s public education team said in an email.
While firefighters won’t be spreading the salt on walks and driveways, they will be refilling the buckets as needed through the snow and ice season. Firefighters will collect the buckets in April.
“I’d like to thank our Public Education Team for thinking of and helping to make this program happen,” Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said.
The program is open to seniors who own their own homes. Those living in apartments or senior living facilities are not eligible.
“As a brand new program to our community, we were unsure as to how popular or useful it might be. We are excited about the positive feedback we’ve been getting this far and if it proves to be helpful to our senior residents, we certainly plan on expanding it next year,” Kelly wrote.
