NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local firefighters made way for a group of ducklings to allow them to get on their way last week.
The ducklings were trapped in a storm drain in the parking lot of the Ulta Beauty store off Route 1 late Friday morning, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
“We fished them out and sent them on their way,” Coleman said Monday.
Firefighters were called to the parking lot by someone who noticed the ducklings.
Firefighter Shad Blake was able to free them in about 20 minutes after the drain cover was open, Coleman said.
The nine ducklings were not harmed and rejoined their mother.
Blake is a pro when it comes to rescuing ducklings.
In 2014, he helped rescue 10 ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on Mendon Road.