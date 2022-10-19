North Attleboro fire truck new
MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters rescued a woman who was struck and pinned under a car that was driving into a parking space in Fashion Crossing off Route 1 Tuesday night.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life power extrication tool to lift the vehicle and then stabilized it with wooden blocks, freeing the woman in about 25 minutes, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

