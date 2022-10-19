NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters rescued a woman who was struck and pinned under a car that was driving into a parking space in Fashion Crossing off Route 1 Tuesday night.
Firefighters used the Jaws of Life power extrication tool to lift the vehicle and then stabilized it with wooden blocks, freeing the woman in about 25 minutes, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The woman, an 18-year-old Dartmouth resident, suffered significant injuries to the lower portion of her body and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police fire officials.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot just before 8:30 p.m., police Capt. Jason Roy said.
The woman, dressed in all black clothing, was crouching down in the parking space while speaking on a cellphone before she was hit, Roy said.
The driver of the car was given a motor vehicle citation, according to the police captain.
