NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local firefighters helped battle a three-alarm house fire in Cumberland early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported just after midnight at a 2 1/2-story home at 20 Lonesome Pine Drive, near the North Attleboro line.
Firefighters arrived to find the garage and breezeway fully involved in flames as well as vehicles in the driveway, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Along with North Attleboro, firefighters from Lincoln, Woonsocket, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Smithfield assisted.
The vehicles, garage and breezeway were a total loss but the living quarters of the house sustained only minor damage, Cumberland fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
