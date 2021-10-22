NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters extinguished a pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames Thursday night, preventing it from spreading to a nearby garage.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said heat from the blaze melted some vinyl siding on the garage at 31 Towne St. but the fire was confined to the pickup.
“It was fully engulfed when we arrived but we were able to quickly knock it down,” Coleman said.
The call came in about 6:30 p.m.
Soon after the flames were knocked down, some firefighters at the scene were dispatched to a report of smoke at a multi-unit dwelling on East Street.
When firefighters arrived, they determined the source of the smoke was an oil burner that had backfired, Coleman said.
