NORTH ATTLEBORO — Numerous firefighters were sworn in, promoted and received awards Tuesday night at a ceremony at North Attleboro Middle School attended by dozens of family and friends.
Four members of the fire department were sworn in as firefighters, two were promoted, several received service awards, and one was recognized for his retirement.
Brian Kelley was promoted to the rank of captain. The 17-year veteran of the department is a certified paramedic and is in charge of the department’s Public Education program. In his new role, he will act as the EMS captain and will be in charge of all EMS-related functions.
“Captain Kelley will be the first member of the department to serve in this position,” Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Shawn Brillon was promoted to lieutenant. A 29-year veteran of the department who is a paramedic and union president. Brillon was pinned by his father, George Brillon, a retired North Attleboro firefighter.
The firefighters sworn in and pinned at the ceremony were Robert Breese, Kyle Goulet, Aaron Braga and Cameren Cornetta. Breese and Goulet were hired in January.
Lt. Curt Chretien and firefighter Larry Silvestri received 35-Year Service Awards. Receiving 25-Year Service Awards were Coleman, Deputy Chief Michael Chabot, Capt. Ronald Burns, Lt. Scott Langille, and firefighters Shad Blake, Eric Meyer, Richard Burns, and Michael Haueisen. The 20-Year Service Awards went to Capt. George McKinnon and Firefighter Scott McAuliffe.
Firefighter Michael Levasseur, who recently retired from the department after 20 years of service, was also honored.