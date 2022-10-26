North Fire pinning

The North Attleboro Fire Department hosted a pinning ceremony Tuesday night.

 North Attleboro Fire Department

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Numerous firefighters were sworn in, promoted and received awards Tuesday night at a ceremony at North Attleboro Middle School attended by dozens of family and friends.

Four members of the fire department were sworn in as firefighters, two were promoted, several received service awards, and one was recognized for his retirement.