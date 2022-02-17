NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters late Thursday afternoon rescued a man who fell through the ice on Falls Pond while ice fishing.
The emergency call came in about 4 p.m. and the man and another fisherman who came to his rescue were just off a dock near 22 Mohawk Drive.
“When we got there, he was about 25 to 30 yards off shore. He was in the water. His arms and head were out of the water and he was communicating with us,” Fire Capt. Josh Langille said. “There was another ice fisherman nearby who actually slid his ice fishing equipment on skis over for him to hold on to.”
Firefighters in ice rescue survival suits used an ice sled to rescue the man.
“One crew with ice rescue equipment was able to get a flotation device on him and got him on an ice rescue sled and pulled him to shore,” Langille said. “We got him out fairly quickly.”
The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, for evaluation.
With the recent erratic winter weather and extreme temperature swings, authorities are warning the public to stay off the ice. “Ice is never really truly safe,” Langille said.
It was the first ice rescue the fire captain could recall in town this winter.