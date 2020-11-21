NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town firefighters were kept busy late Saturday morning with three emergency calls within a span of about 10 minutes: a senior citizen thrown from a horse, a garage fire, and alarms at Emerald Square mall.
Firefighters were heading to the call at the Route 1 mall when a fire in a 1 ½ story-detached garage at 140 Paine Road was reported around 11 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said.
Smoke was showing from the garage when firefighters arrived and they tapped a fire hydrant and quickly brought the blaze under control.
The owner of the home, who didn’t want to be identified, said the fire wasn’t the story; he said if there was a story, it was how quickly firefighters responded and then extinguished the blaze.
The fire is under investigation, but Chabot said it appears a wood-burning stove could be the cause.
He said the crews had to open up an exterior wall in order to check for extension of any flames.
While at the garage fire, the alarm at the mall continued to come in, and an Attleboro engine responded there. Mall security had informed town public safety officials there was no immediate emergency.
It appears a drinking water fountain caused water to leak into the wiring that set the alarms off, Chabot said.
And shortly before 11 a.m., a 76-year-old woman was thrown from a horse at 46 Mendon Road near Depot Street in Adamsdale.
The woman was conscious and taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Chabot didn't have any more information about the woman or her injuries.
Attleboro and Plainville firefighters staffed the town fire stations during the series of calls.
Staff writer Stephen Peterson contributed to this story.
